Latest NewsEntertainmentGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

2NE1 Dara expresses wish to hold concert in Philippines

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal21 mins ago

The recent announcement of 2NE1’s comeback and upcoming world tour has set their fanbase on fire. Fans are now thrilled and eagerly anticipating the return of this iconic girl group. Many took to social media to express their joy and nostalgia, reminiscing about how they used to be such big fans back when 2NE1 was still active.

Additionally, some fans have directed their excitement toward Sandara Park, also known as Dara, who was previously part of the Philippine showbiz industry. A fan told Dara, “[ate] sana included Philippines sa concert niyo sa 2025” to which she responded “Marami pa bang PH Blackjacks? That is one of my wish syempre.”

Before her career as a KPop idol, Dara joined Star Circle Quest, a reality-based talent competition in the Philippines, where she won as a runner-up. She also used to be dubbed the “Pambansang Krung Krung” because of her quirky personality, and gained fame for her songs, such as “Ang Ganda Ko,” and movies, such as “D’Lucky Ones.”

She eventually left the Philippines and began a career with YG Entertainment, debuting in 2009 as part of the group 2NE1, which became famous for their hits “Fire,” “I Don’t Care,” and “I Am The Best.”

The iconic K-Pop girl group is set to embark on a world tour, kicking off in October 2024 in Seoul, South Korea.

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal21 mins ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

POGO rescued

DOLE to offer jobs to Filipinos affected by POGO ban

5 mins ago
Dubai Police drone

Dubai Police deploys drones for quick emergency response

24 mins ago
Malacanan Palace

Palace suspends all work, classes in Metro Manila due to Typhoon Carina

54 mins ago
Jude Bacalso 2 1

Jude Bacalso apologizes over ‘misgendering’ incident

1 hour ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button