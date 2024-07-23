2NE1 Dara expresses wish to hold concert in Philippines

The recent announcement of 2NE1’s comeback and upcoming world tour has set their fanbase on fire. Fans are now thrilled and eagerly anticipating the return of this iconic girl group. Many took to social media to express their joy and nostalgia, reminiscing about how they used to be such big fans back when 2NE1 was still active.

Additionally, some fans have directed their excitement toward Sandara Park, also known as Dara, who was previously part of the Philippine showbiz industry. A fan told Dara, “[ate] sana included Philippines sa concert niyo sa 2025” to which she responded “Marami pa bang PH Blackjacks? That is one of my wish syempre.”

Marami pa bang PH Blackjacks?! 🥹♠️♥️ that is one of my wish syempre🙏🏻 — Sandara Park (@krungy21) July 22, 2024

Before her career as a KPop idol, Dara joined Star Circle Quest, a reality-based talent competition in the Philippines, where she won as a runner-up. She also used to be dubbed the “Pambansang Krung Krung” because of her quirky personality, and gained fame for her songs, such as “Ang Ganda Ko,” and movies, such as “D’Lucky Ones.”

She eventually left the Philippines and began a career with YG Entertainment, debuting in 2009 as part of the group 2NE1, which became famous for their hits “Fire,” “I Don’t Care,” and “I Am The Best.”

The iconic K-Pop girl group is set to embark on a world tour, kicking off in October 2024 in Seoul, South Korea.