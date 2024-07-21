Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Survey: 46% of Filipino families consider themselves poor

A recent survey shows that 46 percent of Filipino families or 12.9 million consider themselves poor.

This result is according to the First Quarter 2024 Social Weather Survey (SWS) conducted in March 2024.

Meanwhile, 30 percent of Filipino families place themselves on the ‘Borderline,’ which is a horizontal line dividing Poor and Not Poor. As for the rest, 23 percent of Filipino families said that they are not poor.

The results of the 2024 survey are not too far from the figure from December 2023, which showed that 47 percent of Filipino families rate themselves poor, 33 percent see themselves as Borderline, and 20 percent said they are not poor.

To get the results for the First Quarter 2024 SWS, face-to-face interviews with 1,500 adults were conducted in the Philippines, with participants aged 18 years old and above from March 21-25, 2024.

The SWS has measured Self-Rated Poverty (SRP) quarterly through face-to-face surveys since 1992. However, it stopped during the pandemic in 2020 when face-to-face interviews were not possible due to the lack of public transportation.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, SWS resumed the SRP surveys, which continue up until today.

