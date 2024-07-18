MWO-Dubai celebrates first anniversary of Assistance-to-Nationals program

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai celebrated the first anniversary of its Assistance-to-Nationals (ATN) program. The event marked a significant milestone since the program’s turnover to the organization, highlighting a year of dedicated support for Filipino expatriates in the region.

The celebration was attended by distinguished Filipino officials. Atty. John Rio Bautista, Labor Attaché of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) for Dubai and the Northern Emirates, delivered the welcome remarks.

Meanwhile, Hon. Marford M. Angeles, Philippine Consul General in Dubai and Undersecretary Felicitas Q. Bay of the DMW also delivered inspiring opening messages for the special occasion.

A key highlight of the event was the signing of a legal retainer agreement between DMW’s Labor Attaché Bautista and Atty. Eisa Yousefi. Following the signing, Atty. Yousefi presented and discussed strategies for handling legal cases, showcasing the collaboration’s potential benefits for the Filipino community.

The contract also included the provision of a business card-sized hotline that lists essential contact numbers, including those for MWO-Dubai, Dubai Police, and other crucial services, ensuring immediate access to assistance whenever needed.

MWO also presented a report detailing ATN’s first-year accomplishments, underscoring the program’s impact and the support it has provided to migrant workers.

In a pivotal moment, Atty. Bautista introduced MWO Dubai’s Accomplishment Report Magazine, a groundbreaking publication that captures inspiring stories of OFWs who received assistance from the ATN office. These narratives range from facilitating safe returns home to successfully overcoming false accusations and winning court cases through legal advocacy.

MWO will continue its unwavering commitment to enhancing the lives of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in the UAE. By providing essential support and resources, the MWO aims to empower the Filipino community, ensuring their well-being and success in the region.