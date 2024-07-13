Al Noor Island among top 10 attractions in Middle East

Al Noor Island has received TripAdvisor’s ‘Best of the Best’ title for 2024, securing its place among the top 10 attractions in the Middle East.

The island is a huge lagoon island with modern art installations, a beautiful butterfly house, a cafe, and a playground.

TripAdvisor wrote: “It’s a family-friendly spot with engaging activities for kids and a delicious selection of food and beverages.”

“The knowledgeable staff and well-maintained facilities make your visit a relaxing and educational experience. Perfect for a day trip or weekend getaway, you’ll enjoy the picturesque scenery and captivating ambiance,” it added.

Because Al Noor Island offers various entertainment, fun activities, art, and the sought-after breathtaking views of nature, it has won the ‘Best of the Best’ title consecutively among the other 8 million listings on the leading travel-review platform TripAdvisor.

Located in the heart of Sharjah City, this island is developed and managed by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq).

“We humbly accept this honor as a reflection of our unwavering dedication to crafting exceptional experiences,” said Mahmoud Rashid Deemas, the Director of Operations and Tourism Development at Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) as he expressed his joy over the recognition.

“The positive feedback from travelers, adventure seekers, and family travelers who visit the UAE is a testament to the highest quality of service we provide. It also motivates us to strive for better in the future,” he added.