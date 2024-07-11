Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Baste Duterte criticizes removal of policemen in Davao City

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report

Courtesy: Baste Duterte

Davao City Mayor Baste Duterte has voiced criticism against the widespread relief of officials within the Davao City Police Office.

Duterte said that such actions “will not contribute to maintaining the city’s peace and security.”

In a statement, Duterte expressed disappointment with Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Police General Rommel Marbil and Police Regional Office (PRO) 11 Director Police Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III, accusing them of undermining the diligent efforts of police personnel.

“The mass relief of police officials, including the City Police Director, the head of the Special Operations Group, and 19 station commanders in Davao City, instead of recognizing their dedicated service, casts doubt and disrupts our law enforcement efforts,” Duterte said.

PNP officials Marbil and Torre have yet to comment on the issue, but they have not yet responded as of the time of publication.

Duterte also questioned the assessment of the PNP on the peace and security situation in the city.

“Torre’s perception and conclusion on the peace and order situation of Davao City a few days after he set foot in the city is rather fascinating given that he has only been assigned to PRO XI in less than a month,” he said.

“If General Torre thought that Davao City police personnel were ineffective in their duties, then how come the very institution he leads has consistently recognized the Davao City Police Office as the top performing police office in the region?” he added.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

