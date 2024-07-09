Former president Duterte may face complaints for hiding Quiboloy – PNP

The Philippine National Police said that former President Rodrigo Duterte may face raps for obstruction of justice if he fails to disclose the whereabouts of televangelist Apollo Quiboloy.

“Alam ko kung san si Pastor, pero secret,” said Duterte in a press briefing last week.

“Obstruction of justice po ‘yan. And we’re checking po if we can file against these people,” PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil said.

The PNP chief added that Quiboloy is now a fugitive.

“I just want to make it clear, hindi po siya pastor. He’s a fugitive of the law. Tatlong buwan na e, more than 2 months na pong nagtatago,” he told Teleradyo.

Marbil said they are now getting witnesses for possible filing of complaints against Duterte.

“Sabi niya na alam niya, then we’re looking and we’re getting witnesses to file a case against these people. Hindi po tayo puwedeng magtago ng pugante,” he said.

“Kung sino mang nagtatago n’yan, same gobyerno tayo,” Marbil added.