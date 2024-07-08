DOH eyes banning ‘mukbang’ after vlogger’s death

The Department of Health (DOH) is studying the possibility of banning ‘mukbang’ following the death of a food content creator in Iligan.

The vlogger died due to stroke, according to reports.

Health Secretary Teddy Herbosa has issued a public health warning against mukbang videos and urged their regulation after the death of vlogger Dongz Apatan.

“It’s a bad practice because people make content by overeating. Overeating is not healthy. It will lead to obesity,” Herbosa said.

“And obesity will lead to hypertension, heart conditions, non-communicable diseases, and even heart attacks,” he added.

The DOH chief said that watching such videos could also lead to eating disorders.

“Because other people copy it. Other people will also do the same because they earn money from doing a video blog of mukbang. So, it’s risky for them,” Herbosa said.

The DOH said they could ban mukbang videos if it was proven that the vlogger’s death was related to mukbang.

“You are promoting unhealthy behavior to the Filipinos….I can ban it locally. I can propose banning mukbang locally. Even ask the DICT to stop those sites. It’s like food pornography,” said Herbosa.