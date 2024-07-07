NOPTI-FITS produces 114 newly licensed professional teachers in UAE

The National Organization of Professional Teachers, Inc. – Filipino International Teachers’ Society (NOPTI-FITS) has produced 114 newly licensed professional teachers in the Special Professional Licensure Examinations (SPLE) for teachers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with eight top notchers.

This is out of the 191 exam takers, marking a 58.69% passing rate.

Of the eight top notchers, five were from Elementary Education while the other three were from Secondary Education.

Jenefer Gregorio led the batch of NOPTI-FITS in the Elementary Education, ranking 2nd with a score of 86.80, followed by Hecel Anne Misola (3rd, 86.20); Aldi Jamalud Simon (4th, 86); Analea Serrano (5th, 85.60); and Shayll Magarin (10th, 83.20).

Meanwhile, Suzeth Ancheta ranked first in Secondary Education with a score of 92.60; followed by Gretchen Estavillo (5th, 88.40); and Leah Francia Arzobal (7th, 88); with the three of them majoring in Science.

The SPLE was held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on June 18, 2024.