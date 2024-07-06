Bimby Aquino acts as Erin Diaz’s ‘boyfriend’ in new vlog

Bimby Aquino acted as the boyfriend of Erin Diaz, the daughter of vlogger Ogie Diaz, in a new YouTube video.
It can be recalled that Bimby and his mother Kris Aquino were recently interviewed by Ogie.
The two then went on a ‘date’ in Disneyland in California.
“Ang ganda ganda ng first girlfriend ko, comes from a good family pa,” said Bimby.
They tried all the rides in the theme park and walked closely together.
At the end of the vlog, Erin said she noticed a pimple on her forehead.
“Kahit may pimple ka, maganda ka pa rin,” said Bimby complementing Erin.
“Ako ‘yung jowa mo for today. I’m your boyfriend for today and a boyfriend should support his girlfriend,” he said.
Erin then joked that Bimby’s love language is “words of affirmation.”
“’Yung love language mo for today is words of affirmation,” Erin said.