Bimby Aquino acts as Erin Diaz’s ‘boyfriend’ in new vlog

Bimby Aquino acted as the boyfriend of Erin Diaz, the daughter of vlogger Ogie Diaz, in a new YouTube video.

It can be recalled that Bimby and his mother Kris Aquino were recently interviewed by Ogie.

The two then went on a ‘date’ in Disneyland in California.

“Ang ganda ganda ng first girlfriend ko, comes from a good family pa,” said Bimby.

They tried all the rides in the theme park and walked closely together.

At the end of the vlog, Erin said she noticed a pimple on her forehead.

“Kahit may pimple ka, maganda ka pa rin,” said Bimby complementing Erin.

“Ako ‘yung jowa mo for today. I’m your boyfriend for today and a boyfriend should support his girlfriend,” he said.

Erin then joked that Bimby’s love language is “words of affirmation.”

“’Yung love language mo for today is words of affirmation,” Erin said.