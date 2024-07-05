Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

Filipina actress to star in London’s West End production of ‘The Phantom of the Opera’

Filipina film and theater actress Joanna Ampil is set to join the cast of the renowned musical “The Phantom of the Opera” in London’s West End. She will be playing the role of Carlota Giudicelli, the opera’s prima donna, who views the female lead, Christine Daaé, as a threat.

Ampil shared her excitement on social media, saying that this role is a “huge tick off” her bucket list.

“It’s one of those shows from my generation that I’ve always wanted to do. Carlotta Giudicelli is a dream to sing and play!” she remarked.

However, this wasn’t her first time auditioning for the role. She shared her feelings about how this time might be the right moment for her.

“I auditioned for the show almost a couple of decades ago. As devastating as it was, it just wasn’t the right time for me then. But now, I’m in the 2024-25 Phantom cast!!!”

Ampil also expressed her excitement to work with the cast and the crew who she will be working alongside.

Joanna Ampil is not a stranger to the international stage, she has played leading roles such as Kim in Miss Saigon in the original Australian production, the original United Kingdom and Ireland Tour and 10th Anniversary Performance. She also played the role of Fantine in Les Misérables at the London & Windsor Concert performed for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II & the Royal Family. She also played the role of Maria Von Trapp in The Sound of Music at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre in Manila back in 2011-2012.

