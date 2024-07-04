Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Leonardo DiCaprio urges Marcos to protect Masungi Georeserve

Hollywood A-Lister Leonardo DiCaprio has urged President Bongbong Marcos to protect Masungi Georeserve.

“From these conservation initiatives, trees were able to grow taller, wildlife numbers slowly increased, and more locals became involved in protecting this ecosystem,” DiCaprio wrote on his Instagram page. He also narrated how the georeserve was illegally deforested in the 1990s.

The actor said Masungi “is in jeopardy, as the Department of Environment and Natural Resources threatens to cancel the agreement that protects this area from prolific land grabbing activities.”

“This cancellation would set back the success of an internationally acclaimed conservation effort and leave the area vulnerable again to mining, logging, and illegal developments,” he added.

 

The actor tagged the President’s Instagram account and urged the Philippines to be a leader in conservation efforts.

“Conservation successes like Masungi serve as a reminder that the Philippines can become a leader in sustainability, eco-tourism, biodiversity protection, and climate action,” the actor emphasized.

He also asked Marcos to intervene and protect the georeserve.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

