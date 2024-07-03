Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Marcos welcomes Cebu Pacific’s expansion, purchase of 152 aircraft

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin5 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Bongnong Marcos / FB

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has welcomed budget carrier Cebu Pacific’s investment plan of purchasing 152 planes from Airbus, marking the largest purchase of aircraft in the aviation history of the Philippines.

The deal is a “very good sign” for the Philippine economy, the President told Cebu Pacific officials during their courtesy call in Malacañang.

“It gives us great deal of encouragement that if we get it right, we can actually get something done and make the transformation of our economy. Make it happen,” Marcos said.

Cebpac Marcos

The Gokongwei-led carrier said in a statement that it would order 102 A321neo and 50 A320neo family purchase rights from Airbus worth US$24 billion or P1.4 trillion.

Related story: Cebu Pacific set to buy 152 Airbus planes worth P1.4 trillion

The expansion plan also marks the company’s confidence in the country’s economy, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Michael Szucs said.

“This is an enormously a bold step. We wouldn’t be doing it without having confidence in the direction the country is going,” Szucs told Marcos.

CEB1

The CEO added that the investment plan is a sign of Cebu Pacific’s continued support for the growth of the country’s economy. Once the agreement is finalized, it will mark a significant achievement for domestic airlines, he added.

The plan is set to be finalized in the third quarter of the year, Cebu Pacific said.

Tags
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin5 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

CEBU PACIFIC

Cebu Pacific set to buy 152 Airbus planes worth P1.4 trillion

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 16T123302.321

UAE declares Islamic New Year holiday on July 7

18 hours ago
google translate new

Google Translate adds translations for Waray, Bikol, Hiligaynon and more

19 hours ago
Houthi

Remains of 2 Filipino crew killed in Houthi attack return to PH

19 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button