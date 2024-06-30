Kris Aquino plans to go back to PH by year-end

The Philippines’ “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino revealed that she is planning to return to the Philippines by the end of the year.

In an interview with Ogie Diaz on his YouTube channel, Aquino said that she is getting better but she needs to undergo more tests to determine if she can continue her treatment in Manila.

“Yes gumagaling ako but may mga natamaan na blood vessels so kailangan ko pang magpalakas. I can reveal to everybody na hopefully sa last quarter ng taon bago mag-Pasko, I’ll be back in the Philippines,” she announced.

Aquino said she needs to undergo an MRI with contrast dye to determine if she will be cleared by her doctors.

“It’s just really depends kasi may pagdadaanan ako na mga test. Isa dun ‘yung MRI with contrast dye. Dun ako natatakot,” she said.

“May fear ako kasi the last time I had that done was way back 2019. Eh ang mga allergy nagi-evolve pero in-assure naman ako na kaya ko raw kasi if na-survive ko ‘yun bago kami umalis ng Pilipinas, so this would be 2022, nakapag-PET scan na ako, iyon ‘yung para malaman kung may cancer ka, clear ako dun and kinaya ko naman ‘yung in-inject akin nung panahon na ‘yun. So ito ngayon very similar daw ‘yung i-inject sa’yo and makikita daw, magla-light up ‘yan sa screen kung may mga blockage ‘yung mga vessels,” she added.

Aquino said if everything goes well she would be able to spend Christmas with her loved ones.

“If I clear that at kinaya then pwede ng ituloy sa Pilipinas ‘yung mga treatment sa akin. May mga gamot doon na hindi available dun sa mga binibigay sa akin ngayon wala sa atin, pero pwede naman daw na there are three hospitals in the Philippines na pwedeng mag-import nung gamot except the requirement is kailangan ang magbigay sa akin is rheumatoid specialist,” she said.

Aquino is currently suffering from five auto-immune conditions.

“I think pag-autoimmune kasi alam na ng lahat na it can never be cured pero pwede kang mag-remission. In other words pwedeng mabawasan ‘yung mga symptoms pero forever na nandun,” she explained.