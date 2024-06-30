Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Former OFW returns to Riyadh for wedding of child she helped raise

A viral video has warmed hearts worldwide, showing Sarah, a former Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW), returning to Riyadh after 21 years.

She returned to Saudi Arabia for the wedding of Musab, a child she helped raise during her time there.

The video, posted on X (formerly Twitter), captures her emotional reunion with her former employers, showcasing the deep bonds formed during her years of service.

After working in Riyadh, Sarah married an American and has traveled around the world.

Expressing her happiness, Sarah shared, “I was in France when Mama Noura told me that Musab will get married. I told her that I should come and be next to the family with whom I worked for 16 years.”

This heartwarming story only shows that OFWs connections OFWs often make with their employers and their commitment to excellence.

