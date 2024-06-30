Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

CAB: Lower airfares in PH to be expected this July

Filipino passengers can expect lower airfares in July according to the Civil Aeronautics Board or CAB.

In an ABS-CBN report, CAB administrative division OIC Clarabel Anne Lacsina explained lower world market prices for fuel have led the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) to bring down fuel surcharges to Level 5 from 6.

“Bale po nag-announce po kami na ngayon pong buwan ng Hulyo ay bababa po ang fuel surcharge natin to level 5 po. Ito pong fuel surcharge po kasi ay base po sa movement po ng jet fuel prices sa merkado,” Lacsina said.

This means that based on government evaluation, jet fuel prices have gone down which could result in lower plane fares.

“So, base po sa aming evaluation na bumaba po ang presyo po ng jet fuel sa global market kaya po napababa rin namin ang fuel surcharge natin ngayong susunod na buwan,” she added.

Under level 5 fuel surcharges, currently ranging from P185 to P665 for domestic flights, may go down to the P151 to P542 range.

“So, for example po, mga lilipad po, balak pong lumipad po ng ating Manila to Caticlan, pupunta pong Boracay ay bababa po ng P54 ang fuel surcharge at ito ay magiging P238 sa one way,” she added.

For international flights, fuel surcharges currently at P610 to P4,500 may go down to as low as P498 to P3,703.

“So, sa mga lilipad po for example po ng ating pupunta po ng Taiwan or ng Hong Kong, from P610 mababawasan po ng P112 – so, magiging P498 po ang magiging fuel surcharge natin po for Hulyo,” she added.

