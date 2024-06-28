Marcos: PH gov’t aims to create 3 million jobs in 2028

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that the administration is planning to create three million jobs for Filipinos by 2028.

This initiative is in line with the Trabaho Para sa Bayan (TPB) Plan, a ten-year roadmap for “greater employment generation towards recovery.”

“Beyond generating employment, what we want to achieve is creating quality jobs, with special emphasis on ensuring workers’ welfare, empowerment, competitiveness, and security in all sectors of our labor sector,” Marcos said in his speech during the 2024 National Employment Summit.

The government is also taking measures to address challenges in employment, such as job-skills mismatch, underemployment, [and] unemployment, through education curriculum reforms, the President said.

Marcos also called on the private sector to collaborate with the government to create more quality jobs for Filipinos.

“So, rest assured that this administration will continue to ensure the sustainability of jobs, upskilling, and reskilling of our workers to maintain the productivity and the edge of our labor force and our economy,” Marcos said.