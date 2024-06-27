Unlock your young athlete’s potential with A2Z Sport Academy

Are you looking for a basketball academy that ensures your child’s safety? Entrust your kid’s athletic journey with A2Z Sport Academy as they are committed to maintaining the highest standards of youth sports training, assuring parents that their kids are in safe hands.

A2Z Sport Academy is a licensed academy of General Authority of Sports, Dubai Sports Council, and a registered member of the UAE Basketball Federation.

By supporting a licensed academy, you uphold the coaching profession. A2Z is proud of its full-time professional trainers and coaches who promise the highest standard of service.

This summer, A2Z Sport Academy invites young athletes to join its Basketball Summer Camp in Gate 3, Al Twar Sports Hall, near Al Qusais Metro Station, Dubai, from June to August.

For those who are in Sharjah, you can participate in the Summer Kids Camp introducing basketball, football, and badminton for children 6 to 14 years of age this July 1 to August 23.

From outdoor, now indoor with a fully equipped training facility, A2Z offers a year-round school-based progressive basketball training for kids from ages 5 to 18 years old, from grassroots to advance. The training program is structured like a regular school schedule where students continually train three times a week with a specific daily lesson. What’s more, they offer unlimited training for those kids who are eager to accelerate their improvements.

As a licensed Filipino-owned academy, A2Z Sport Academy has a permit to organize both local and international leagues, offering opportunities to play and grow on a broader stage.

As such, this July, the Patriots Basketball Team will represent Dubai in three leagues in the Philippines: the Batang Pilipino Basketball League, the National Youth Basketball League, and Maximus.

This December, after a successful International Youth Basketball Championship (IYBC) last year, A2Z Sport Academy will be hosting season 2 of IYBC, where more international teams aside from Canada, Singapore, and Lebanon are coming, such as the Philippines, Guam, and some European Teams.

Choose the right place for your child and invest in their passion for basketball and other sports by patronizing licensed academies committed to operating legally and professionally.

Contact A2Z Sport Academy now and let your child experience unforgettable memories this summer full of fun and camaraderie.

You can also rent their facility for your favorite sports badminton, volleyball, football, leagues, and even corporate events.

Get in touch at 056 626 7107 or visit their Facebook page A2Z Sport Academy.