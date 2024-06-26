Five Years Strong: FilSoc Celebrates Anniversary with a Vision for Future

The Filipino Social Club (FilSoc) Dubai marked its momentous 5th anniversary on June 24th in Dubai. The milestone gathering brought together the organization’s current Board of Directors, founding members, and former board members, along with esteemed guests from the Philippine diplomatic community and prominent leaders in Dubai.

The current board of directors are composed of Club President Ericson P. Reyes, Vice President Ellanie Villena, Secretary Christian Belleza, Treasurer Iris Omandam, Auditor Ruzell Forbes Aguilar, PRO Zyra Rey, Board Members Cecilia Leoparte, Madame Jomana Mohamed, and Ahmad Almatrooshi.

Former FilSoc officers and founding members in attendance were former Vice President Cesar Mora, former Treasurer Engr. Dante Delizo, former Auditor Olympia Pineda, former PRO Matilyn Bagunu, and former Board member Dr. Wafa Qasimieh.

Among the distinguished attendees were Philippine Consul General Honorable Marford Angeles, Vice Consuls Ms. Aleah Marie Gica, Ms. Paola Belle Ebora, and Mr. Jim Jimeno; Labor Attache Atty. John Rio Bautista from the Migrant Worker’s Office, and Philippine Business Council (PBC) Dubai’s Chairman Mr. Edwin Duria.

In his message, Hon. Angeles commended the current BODs for their diligent efforts in engaging with Filipinos from different sectors in its bid to unite the community. He also stated, “We fully support FilSoc’s goals and future programs and are committed to assisting in any way we can to ensure their success.”

This message has been seconded by Atty. Bautista who remarked that his office will be supportive of FilSoc’s programs, along with the Vice Consuls who conveyed their openness for future collaborative events.

Chairman Duria of the PBC Dubai lauded the hard work of FilSoc’s Board of Directors in his message. “I congratulate the Club and its leaders for their endeavors to uplift the Filipino community. Just as the Philippine Business Council is committed to supporting Filipino entrepreneurs in the UAE, we stand behind FilSoc as the officially licensed community organization for Filipinos. Their initiatives resonate with our own mission, and we are proud to support their activities,” stated Mr. Duria.

The event was a blend of reflection on the past and excitement for the future, with former board members sharing their experiences and insights, and founding members reminiscing about the organization’s humble beginnings. Their collective stories painted a picture of growth, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the Filipino community.

“Having volunteered in the latest Philippine Independence Day, I have seen how dedicated the FilSoc Board has been and we have witnessed that this year’s PID has been one of the biggest and well-attended that FilSoc has organized so far. And I am happy to see that.” said Engr. Delizo.

In response, FilSoc Vice President Villena expressed her gratitude to the FilSoc founders. “We owe a great deal of our accomplishments to the vision and groundwork laid by our founders. The success of our recent events is also a testament to the incredible teamwork of our current officers. Despite our diverse professional backgrounds and personality differences, we have come together to create meaningful and impactful programs for our community. This unity and collaboration are what drive FilSoc forward,” said Ms. Villena.

Looking ahead, FilSoc has set ambitious goals to further strengthen and unite the Filipino community in Dubai. “Our vision for the future is bold and inclusive. We are dedicated to establishing a Filipino Community Centre, a vital space for cultural, educational, and social activities. We are also committed to activating groups for People of Determination, ensuring that everyone in our community feels supported and included. Additionally, we aim to host the largest gathering for the Youth, providing a platform for our young members to be inspired and connect. Finally, we look forward to fostering intercultural exchange with other expatriate communities, promoting mutual respect, and understanding. Together, we will continue to build a stronger, more united community,” said FilSoc President Reyes.

With these ambitious plans and unwavering community support, FilSoc Dubai looks forward to a future of continued growth, unity, and empowerment for all its members.