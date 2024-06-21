Experience Authentic Japanese Flavors with Mogiya’s exciting promotions

If you’re looking for an authentic Japanese restaurant in Dubai, then Mogiya is the best place to go! They have delicious dishes that will leave you craving for more. This summer, they are offering three exciting promotions at their Al Barsha branch.

Whether you’re a BBQ lover, a hotpot enthusiast, or a wagyu beef enjoyer — Mogiya has something special just for you. Don’t miss out on these amazing deals and delightful flavors!

KABAYAN PROMOTION

From June 1 to June 30, ‘Kabayans’ can savor unlimited BBQ or hotpot for only AED 99. This special offer is Mogiya’s way of saying salamat for their unwavering support. Diners are invited to enjoy a cozy, heartwarming meal that feels just like home. However, it is important to remember that you must be 4 up people and above to avail this offer!

Create memorable moments with your friends, family, and loved ones at Mogiya, where you can bond over delicious Japanese food.

SUMMER PROMOTION

It’s summer time and what better way to spend it than eating at Mogiya? From June 12 to 30, Mogiya offers unlimited BBQ or hotpot for just AED109.

Plus, if you’re craving for some mouthwatering sushi and sashimi, you can find a delectable selection waiting to tempt your taste buds at Mogiya.

A5 JAPANESE WAGYU BBQ OR HOTPOT

That’s not all! Mogiya also offers a special and premium promotion featuring the exquisite A5 Kurohana Japanese Wagyu beef. Up until June 30, you can enjoy this exceptionally tender beef. The special A5 Kurohana Japanese Wagyu is available for AED 250, while the premium version is offered at AED 450. It’s a gourmet treat you won’t want to miss!

So what are you waiting for? Grab your friends, family, and loved ones and seize the opportunity to enjoy authentic Japanese flavors at Mogiya!

For reservations and bookings, please contact +971 58 586 8439 for their Al Barsha Branch. They also have an Al Seef Branch which you can contact at +971 58 594 5796.