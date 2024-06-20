Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai RTA records 6.7 million commuters during Eid Al-Adha holidays

Photo courtesy: Roads and Transport Authority / X

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has recorded around 6.7 million passengers during the Eid Al-Adha holidays, exceeding the 6.4 million riders last year.

The total number of passengers was tallied from June 15 to 18, 2024, using public transportation, shared transportation, and taxis, the RTA said.

Of the 6.7 million, 2.5 million passengers used the metro red and green lines, 101,000 used the tram, and 1.4 million utilized the public bus.

Meanwhile, 280,000 passengers were recorded to use marine transportation. 

Taxis also transported about 2 million passengers and 350,000 for shared vehicles.

