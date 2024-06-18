RTA announces complimentary coffee at metro stations

Want a good hot cup of coffee? Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that commuters can get complimentary coffee at several specific metro stations.

This was announced on their social media account X (formerly Twitter). In their post, they wrote: “Good news for #DubaiMetro users! Kickstart your day with a complimentary cup of delicious coffee from “Zoom Coffee.”

The offer is for a limited time only, which will be on Wednesday, June 19th, from 10 AM to 11 AM.

Their post on X also mentioned that it is only available in Mashreq, Equiti, and ONPASSIVE stations.

Good news for #DubaiMetro users!

Kickstart your day with a complimentary cup of delicious coffee from “Zoom Coffee” as you commute through mashreq, Equiti, and ONPASSIVE stations on Wednesday, June 19th, from 10 AM to 11 AM.@ZOOMCStore — RTA (@rta_dubai) June 18, 2024