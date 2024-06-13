Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE President orders release of 1,138 inmates prior Eid Al-Adha

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has instructed the release of 1,138 inmates on Thursday, June 13, 2024, ahead of the Eid Al-Adha celebration.

The President committed to covering the fines charged to the inmates who are serving various offenses, according to WAM News Agency.

The move is aimed at providing the prisoners with opportunities to lead a new life and be in service to their families and communities. 

UAE leaders usually grant pardons to prisoners during Islamic occasions. 

Last year, around 2,600 prisoners were released from correctional facilities in the UAE  during the holy month.

