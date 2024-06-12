Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PCG raises PH flag in Sabina Shoal for the first time on Independence Day

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin10 hours ago

Photo courtesy: Philippine Coast Guard/FB

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has raised the Philippine flag for the first time at Sabina Shoal, located in the West Philippine Sea, as part of the country’s 126th Independence Day celebration.

Aboard Barko ng Republika ng Pilipinas (BRP) Teresa Magbanua, a 97-meter multi-role response vessel (MRRV 9701), CG LT Efren Duran led the flag-raising ceremony on June 12.

“Nasa Sabina Shoal ang BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV 9701) upang panatiliin ang kaligtasan at seguridad sa naturang katubigan na bahagi ng exclusive economic zone (EEZ) ng Pilipinas,” PCG said in a Facebook post.

According to PCG Spokesperson CG Rear Admiral Armando Balilo, the agency monitored China vessels along the shoal during the ceremony. 

