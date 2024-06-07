Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Saudi Arabia announces June 16 as start of Eid Al Adha 2024

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia announced on that June 7 (Fri) will mark the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah after the Crescent Moon was sighted in the kingdom on June 6 (Thu).

This means that Arafat Day will fall on June 15 (Sat) and Eid Al Adha’s first day will be June 16 (Sun).

The sighting of the moon signals the start of the Islamic month of Dhu Al-Hijjah, a period marked by the performance of the Hajj pilgrimage and followed by the celebration of Eid Al-Adha.

Hajj, one of the Five Pillars of Islam, is a pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia that every Muslim is required to undertake at least once in their lifetime, provided they are physically and financially able.

What is Eid Al Adha?

Eid Al Adha, also known as The Feast of Sacrifice, is the second and the largest of the two holidays celebrated in Islam. It falls on Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12 in the lunar Islamic calendar called Hijri.

In Islam, God instructed Ibrahim to sacrifice his son. When Ibrahim told his son about the dream, his son agreed to follow God’s order. Before Ibrahim could carry it out, God sent a sheep to sacrifice instead. Eid Al-Adha is celebrated every year to honor Ibrahim’s willingness to obey God’s command.

