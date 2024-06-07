Celebrate the 126th Philippine Independence Day at City Centre Deira from June 5-12: A week of fun, culture, and exciting offers!

Celebrate the upcoming Philippine Independence Day at City Centre Deira with the vibrant Filipino culture and independence, making your week filled with fun and festivities.

From June 5 to 12, City Centre Deira will be featuring Pinoy Fiesta, featuring interactive zones centered around Filipino culture. Enjoy games, a photo opportunity, a floating market, and more.

And that’s not all! You must grab this enticing 10X SHARE Offer and earn 10X SHARE points on your purchases from fashion, electronics, and food and beverage outlets. Want to join this loyalty program by Majid Al Futtaim? It’s simple! Download the SHARE Rewards app and activate the Philippine Independence Day offer. Afterwards, you can use your SHARE app and scan your receipts to instantly get 10x SHARE Points.

SHARE Pay can also be used by linking a credit card to the app, so you can enjoy earning points the easiest way possible.

As for those who like singing and enjoy funny jokes, don’t miss out on City Centre Deira’s karaoke and comedy nights on the weekend hosted by MC Maria Krista, from June 8-9 between 6 PM and 11 PM at Food Central. Sing your heart out and share laughs with the famous comedian Imah Dumagay. Moreover, the event will include fun games like Philippines Trivia, which you and your beloved ones will surely love.

Lastly, on June 12, which marks the 126th Philippine Independence Day, City Centre Deira will be hosting the Philippines Ambassador to the UAE, His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand, who will raise the flag of the Philippines in the presence of community members at 3 PM. A vibrant parade and marching band will follow, featuring 100 children dressed in traditional Filipino attire and thematic costumes.

You and your loved ones can also watch an entertaining Flashmob Dance, featuring 25 talented dancers, syncing in perfect choreography.

Meanwhile, if you have kids who love painting, City Centre Deira’s Pinoy Structure painting competition, held in the mall’s Food Central, is the perfect activity to close out the weekend. There will be a life-sized structure design spelling out the word “PINOY,” serving as a centerpiece for all Philippine Independence Day activities. All participants for the Pinoy Structure painting competition can show their talents to the world, and winners will receive exciting prizes.

So what are you waiting for? Mark your calendars and join the celebration of the 126th Philippine Independence Day at City Centre Deira!