8 Dubai beaches reserved for families only during Eid Al Adha 2024

If you plan on going to beaches during Eid Al Adha, you might want to double check if it’s supervised by Dubai Municipality.

This coming’s Eid Al Adha holiday, Dubai Municipality announced that all eight affiliated public beaches will be reserved for families.

These eight public beaches include Khor Al-Mamzar Beach, Cornish Al-Mamzar, Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 1, Umm Suqeim 2, and Jebel Ali Beach.

According to Eng. Ibrahim Mohammad Juma, Director of Public Beaches and Water Canals Department at Dubai Municipality, the initiative aims to manage the high number of people visiting Dubai’s beaches during Eid Al Adha.

He said: “Dubai Municipality has deployed an integrated safety and rescue team of 140 highly qualified personnel, equipped with state-of-the-art logistics equipment to enhance beach rescue operations and ensure top security and safety standards for beachgoers.”

“Additionally, a 65-member Field Supervisory Team has been established to oversee beach operations and follow up during the Eid holidays, aiming to provide advanced levels of comfort and well-being for families and improve their quality of life,” he added.

This initiative also aims to improve Dubai’s appeal, which results in a higher quality of life for both residents and visitors.