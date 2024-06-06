CityDrinks introduces Genie: The AI Sommelier transforming beverage selection in Abu Dhabi

CityDrinks, the premier online beverage delivery platform in Abu Dhabi, proudly introduces its latest innovation: Genie, the AI Sommelier. This free to use cutting-edge technology integrated into their app and that can also be accessed via citydrinks.ai is set to redefine the at-home drinking experience, offering personalized recommendations, expert food pairings, and comprehensive education for a wide range of beverages.

CityDrinks, founded by seasoned entrepreneur Dominique Szymura, has quickly established itself as the first 100% online home delivery beverage company in the UAE. Since its launch in November 2023, the app has garnered thousands of customers and downloads, receiving over 200 orders per day. The brand offers a seamless online shopping experience on their app and website.

On its 6th month of operations, CityDrinks unveils another game-changing feature for its discerning clientele. Genie, the AI Sommelier powered by GPT-4 Turbo, is designed to be faster and more efficient than earlier AI generations. It can offer quicker responses and speak in various languages such as Arabic, Indian, Spanish, French, Japanese, Korean and Filipino. Based on individual preferences, budget, and occasion, Genie suggests a variety of beverages that align with a user’s needs, considering factors such as type, region, production method, and flavor profile. Whether planning a dinner party or enjoying a meal at home, Genie suggests the perfect beverage pairings to complement dishes by analyzing the flavors and ingredients in the food to recommend drinks that enhance the dining experience.

Additionally, Genie provides educational resources to help customers learn more about beverage appreciation and tasting techniques. For collectors or enthusiasts with growing collections, Genie helps manage the cellar by tracking inventory, suggesting optimal drinking windows for aging wines and spirits, and recommending when to purchase or consume specific bottles. Utilizing advanced machine learning algorithms, Genie tailors its recommendations and suggestions based on past preferences and feedback. Over time, it learns individual taste preferences and refines its recommendations to better suit each customer’s palate.

Szymura commented on this innovative addition, stating, “At CityDrinks, we aim to revolutionize the online beverage shopping experience by making it more personalized and informative. We may be an online platform, but we want to build a lasting relationship with our stakeholders that transcends transactions. Genie was built with the vision to empower customers to learn more about what they consume and expand their choices by speaking to a knowledgeable, friendly and witty online sommelier who can recommend drinks tailored to their preferences. In line with CityDrinks’ commitment to accessibility and customer satisfaction, Genie is free to use to ensure everyone can benefit from its expertise and everything it recommends can be found on the CityDrinks app and website.”

With the launch of Genie, CityDrinks is set to further elevate its service standards. The AI Sommelier is accessible via the CityDrinks app and website, providing users with 24/7 access to personalized beverage advice and recommendations. This ensures that every customer, regardless of their location within Abu Dhabi, can enjoy a tailored and enriched drinking experience at their convenience.

CityDrinks continues to deliver across Abu Dhabi from 11:00 am until midnight with no minimum order policy, and orders above AED 50 are delivered for free. Residents in Khalifa City, Yas Island, Al Raha, Al Reem, Mohamed Bin Zayed City, and Downtown North can receive their orders in as fast as 30 minutes, while the rest of the city can get them within two to three hours.

To learn more, visit: https://citydrinks.com/.