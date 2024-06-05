Taiwan extends visa-free entry for Filipinos until 2025

The Taiwan government has announced the extension of visa-free privileges for Filipinos until July 2025.

The Bureau of Consular Affairs (BOCA) of Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the extension of the visa-free entry for citizens of the Philippines, Brunei, and Thailand.

Filipinos, except those holding diplomatic or service passports, are eligible for the visa exemption program.

“We conducted a comprehensive review of existing visa and entry measures, focusing on the trial visa-free entry program for nationals of Thailand, Brunei, and the Philippines; the Project for Simplifying Visa Regulations for High-end Group Tourists from Southeast Asian Countries; and conditional visa-free entry through the Online Application for R.O.C. (Taiwan) Travel Authorization Certificate (TAC) scheme for nationals of Southeast Asian countries,” the statement reads.

Taiwan cited the effectiveness of the visa measure and decided to extend the privilege for another year.

“In addition, the Project for Simplifying Visa Regulations for High-end Group Tourists from Southeast Asian Countries will be extended for a further year through December 31, 2025, and the conditional visa-free entry through the TAC scheme will remain in place,” said MOFA.

The Philippines has no diplomatic relations with Taiwan since Manila recognizes the One China Policy.

Under this policy, there is only one China and that is the People’s Republic of China.

This announcement was also reiterated by Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines through a social media post.