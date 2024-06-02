No Filipinos injured in recent Taiwan quakes, says DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), through its Migrant Workers Office in Taipei, Taiwan (MWO-Taipei), reported that there are no Filipinos injured in the earthquakes that rocked eastern Taiwan earlier this morning.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration (CWA) reported that the first quake, recorded at 4.8 magnitude, occurred at 9:27 am, followed a minute later by a 4.4 magnitude quake. The epicenter of the first quake was located at sea, some 21.2 kilometers south of Hualien County.

The DMW said it is working closely with the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) and relevant Taiwan government agencies to ascertain the safety and status of our kababayans.

MWO-Taipei will keep the DMW Head Office and will be sharing developments as information becomes available.