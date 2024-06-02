Dubai alerts on traffic delays on Oud Metha Road

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai alerts commuters and drivers that there will be an expected delay on Oud Metha Road near the Al Wasl Club as well as its surrounding areas, on June 2, 2024, from 7:30 pm to 10:00 pm due to the anticipated Al Wasl vs. Al Nasr football match.

Furthermore, the public is advised to use alternative routes and follow signs to ensure a smooth journey.

Meanwhile, RTA Dubai also provided parking options for those who are interested in watching the match. In a social media post, they shared that there are spots in the parking area directly surrounding Al Wasl Club as well as the adjacent lot next to it. There are also spots in the nearby lots near Al Wasl Club and alternative parking spaces at Al Boom Tourist Village.

