West Zone, Miguelitos Ice Cream to bring a taste of home at the Philippine Independence Day Celebration on June 8

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report39 mins ago

West Zone, a trusted local partner known for quality and variety in the United Arab Emirates, is bringing ‘Miguelitos Ice Cream’ to the upcoming 126th Philippine Independence Day Celebration, to be held on June 8, 2024, at the Zabeel Hall 3, Dubai World Trade Centre.

This aligns perfectly with the exciting collaboration between West Zone and Miguelitos Ice Cream, as they introduce halal-friendly Miguelitos Ice Cream to the vibrant UAE market, bringing a taste of the Philippines to UAE residents and visitors alike.

Miguelitos and West Zone will have their own booth at the event, where attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy the rich, creamy taste of Miguelitos Ice Cream, featuring a variety of flavors. Moreover, they will be giving away free samples, so attendees can try the ice cream at no cost. Beyond being a cultural celebration, this event serves as a special opportunity for the beloved Filipino treat to be introduced to overseas Filipinos in the UAE, enriching the festive atmosphere with genuine flavors straight from the Philippines.

In addition to that, attendees can also join in the fun, as the booth will also have a variety of engaging games, making the celebration even more enjoyable for all.

The participation of West Zone and Miguelitos at the 126th Philippine Independence Day Celebration is a wonderful opportunity for overseas Filipinos to savor a taste of home while also allowing the brands to connect with the Filipino community in the UAE.

