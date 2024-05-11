Dubai Government representative conducts ‘Consumer Awareness Section’ Workshop at the 10th PPIE

Manal Binismail, the Manager of the Consumer Protection Department – Consumer Awareness of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), tackled how their department can help organize the relationship between consumers and business owners and conducted a Consumer Awareness Section workshop at the 10th Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition at The Hotel Bristol, Deira, Dubai, on May 11, 2024.

Binismail reminds attendees on the basic human rights such as: the right to safety, the right to know, the right to listen to his views, the right to choose , and the right of awareness and education.

How will consumers be able to practice these rights? This can be through:

Awareness of the consumption pattern of products and services.

Avoid risking misinformation.

Check product information and do your research.

Check Trade License.

Keep and Read Documents

Two business dispute services were highlighted by Binismail which the DET can help consumers with:

Contractual Dispute Intellectual Property Dispute

“We accept all kinds of complaints,” she said in her speech. “We have our call center, our emaill address, and our website. It’s very easy to file a complaint as a consumer,” she added.