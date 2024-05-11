Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Government representative conducts ‘Consumer Awareness Section’ Workshop at the 10th PPIE

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal16 seconds ago

Manal Binismail, the Manager of the Consumer Protection Department – Consumer Awareness of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), tackled how their department can help organize the relationship between consumers and business owners and conducted a Consumer Awareness Section workshop at the 10th Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition at The Hotel Bristol, Deira, Dubai, on May 11, 2024.

Binismail reminds attendees on the basic human rights such as: the right to safety, the right to know, the right to listen to his views, the right to choose , and the right of awareness and education. 

How will consumers be able to practice these rights? This can be through:

  • Awareness of the consumption pattern of products and services.
  • Avoid risking misinformation.
  • Check product information and do your research.
  • Check Trade License.
  • Keep and Read Documents

Two business dispute services were highlighted by Binismail which the DET can help consumers with:

  1. Contractual Dispute
  2. Intellectual Property Dispute

“We accept all kinds of complaints,” she said in her speech. “We have our call center, our emaill address, and our website. It’s very easy to file a complaint as a consumer,” she added.

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal16 seconds ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 05 11T152446.333

Philippines’ largest international investment show opens today in Dubai, PPIE launches #InvestPilipinas campaign

3 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2024 05 11 at 13.02.37 95143b17

10th PPIE officially kicks off at the Bristol Hotel in Deira

5 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 11T123936.304

Visitors, high-level delegates gather at the Bristol Hotel for the 10th PPIE

6 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 10T172500.637

Explore your musical potential with Thomsun Music Institute, 30-minute trial session free!

1 day ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button