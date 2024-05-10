Sofitel Manila to close down  on July 1 

The iconic 5-star hotel in Manila, Sofitel Plaza, will be closing its doors beginning July 1.

“The hotel has announced that it will close and cease operations starting July 1, 2024,” Accor said in a message to Business World.

The hotel said the decision is for the best of their guests and colleagues and they will still continue to honor existing engagements and commitments.

“This decision comes as part of our ongoing commitment to providing our guests and colleagues with the best possible experience,” it added.

The hotel management also thanked those who supported them through the years.

“We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support and patronage of our stakeholders, employees, and guests who have been instrumental in this long journey,” it said.

The hotel was built in 1973 and opened in 1976.

It will always be remembered for its luxurious Spiral Buffet, a hit for food enthusiasts.

The hotel also hosted world leaders and key personalities in many Philippine events and occasions.