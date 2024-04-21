Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Another rainy week ahead: UAE weather bureau forecasts possible rainfall from Monday to Wednesday

Lianne Micah Asidera

Courtesy: Dubai Media Office

As the UAE grapples with the aftermath of the historic storm, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) announced that the possibility of another rainfall might hit the country next week.

In its latest weather bulletin, the NCM forecasts light to moderate rainfall from Monday to Wednesday across the country:

Monday – Chance of light rainfall by night over islands and some Western areas

Tuesday – Chance of light to moderate rainfall over some areas and maybe heavy at times over some Eastern limited areas

Wednesday – Probability of light to moderate rainfall over some Eastern areas during daytime

On April 20, Saturday, parts of Sharjah already experienced light rain. Meanwhile, fog has been reported over Ras Al Khaimah International Airport in the morning of Sunday.

With this forecast, residents are urged to take extra caution when going outside.

While no official announcements have been issued yet by the government, residents can stay updated regarding the status of the weather, transportation, work and school arrangements, and other updates through official social pages.

National Center of Meteorology (NCM): twitter.com/ncmuae

Dubai Police: twitter.com/DubaiPoliceHQ

Abu Dhabi Police: twitter.com/ADPoliceHQ

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA): twitter.com/rta_dubai

Dubai International Airport (DXB): twitter.com/DXB

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE): twitter.com/MOHRE_UAE

Ministry Of Interior: twitter.com/moiuae

In case of emergency, residents in Dubai can contact the following numbers:

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

