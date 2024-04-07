Global Village announces extended timings for Eid Al Fitr holidays

Global Village, one of the region’s leading family destinations for multicultural entertainment, dining, and shopping, has announced extended operating hours during the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

Starting from April 9, Tuesday, visitors can enter the park from 4:00PM to 2:00AM. These revised timings will be observed until April 13, Saturday, allowing guests to spend more time in the world-renowned park during their highly-anticipated break.

In celebration of the occasion, Eid-themed stalls, activities, products, and snacks will be available. Visitors can also enjoy cultural performances and exclusive entertainment during Eid, including the return of the acclaimed Cyber City show, street performers, and beloved characters like those from PJ Masks.

Additionally, special fireworks will light up the sky every night at 9:00PM during the Eid celebrations.

As Global Village’s season 28 draws to a close on April 28, guests are encouraged to make the most of the park’s myriad of offerings. For those thinking of ways to spend their Eid breaks, Global Village offers international pavilions, culinary delights, exciting souvenirs, and many more, providing an ideal setting for you and your family to unwind.