PH ranks as ‘second happiest country’ in Southeast Asia

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal15 mins ago

The Philippines ranked 53rd in the ‘2024 World Happiness Report’ which makes it the second happiest country in Southeast Asia following Singapore which ranked 30th place.

This shows that the Philippines has improved from being hailed as the 76th happiest country in the world in 2023.

Meanwhile, Finland, for seven consecutive years, is still named the “happiest country in the world.”

What do you think are the things that make Filipinos happy? Here are three things that we think Filipinos like — or love!

Taho

There’s nothing better than hearing “Tahooo!!” on a sunny day. Taho is a staple comfort food for Filipinos, made with fresh soft/silken tofu, arnibal, and sago pearl. Filipinos will definitely try to chase the “magtataho” no matter how far he is.

iStock 1176244946

Halo-Halo

Halo-halo is one of the favorite desserts that Filipinos love. From it’s literal translation “mix-mix” or “shake-shake,” the halo-halo is made up of crushed ice, evaporated milk or coconut milk, and various ingredients including side dishes .

iStock 1959522435

Videoke/Karaoke

Karaoke is not just a past time for Filipinos, it has already become a part of the modern Philippine culture. When you go to Filipino parties not just in the Philippines but also abroad, expect that there will be a karaoke session.

iStock 1155844614

 

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

