PH ranks as ‘second happiest country’ in Southeast Asia

The Philippines ranked 53rd in the ‘2024 World Happiness Report’ which makes it the second happiest country in Southeast Asia following Singapore which ranked 30th place.

This shows that the Philippines has improved from being hailed as the 76th happiest country in the world in 2023.

Meanwhile, Finland, for seven consecutive years, is still named the “happiest country in the world.”

What do you think are the things that make Filipinos happy? Here are three things that we think Filipinos like — or love!

Taho

There’s nothing better than hearing “Tahooo!!” on a sunny day. Taho is a staple comfort food for Filipinos, made with fresh soft/silken tofu, arnibal, and sago pearl. Filipinos will definitely try to chase the “magtataho” no matter how far he is.

Halo-Halo

Halo-halo is one of the favorite desserts that Filipinos love. From it’s literal translation “mix-mix” or “shake-shake,” the halo-halo is made up of crushed ice, evaporated milk or coconut milk, and various ingredients including side dishes .

Videoke/Karaoke

Karaoke is not just a past time for Filipinos, it has already become a part of the modern Philippine culture. When you go to Filipino parties not just in the Philippines but also abroad, expect that there will be a karaoke session.