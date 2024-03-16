Step-by-step guide: How to use eTravel on web

The eTravel System is as a comprehensive digital platform for collecting data from passengers arriving in and departing from the Philippines. It is designed to facilitate border control, health surveillance, and economic data analysis efficiently. It is a prerequisite upon leaving or entering the Philippines.

There are two ways to open eTravel, it could be through the mobile application eGovPH or web. In this article, we will be teaching you step-by-step on how to navigate the website version of eTravel.

Open the website by typing https://etravel.gov.ph/ on the search bar or by simply clicking the link. Once you’re in, you will see “Sign In” in the upper right corner near the logo. Click on it.

2. If you have an account, you may fill in the log-in details and enter. If you already have an eGovPH account, then you may use that by clicking “Sign in to eTravel with eGovPH.”

If you don’t have both, then click on “Create an account.” There is also an option to download eGovPH, an application where you can seamlessly register on eTravel.

3. For those who will be creating an account:

Enter your e-mail address.

Enter the One-Time Pin (OTP) sent to the e-mail address that you provided.

Enter your password.

Take a selfie.

Fill in your personal details.

Fill in your permanent country of residence.

Proceed with travel registration.

For those who will sign in, you will immediately be redirected to a page where your travel history can be seen.

Click on the “New Travel Declaration” and input the necessary details. This will prompt on your screen.

4. Travel Registration

Note: Registrations can only be done within 72 hours prior to your arrival or departure in the Philippines.

There are two options in the travel registration:

For me: This is for your personal use. If you are the owner of the account and you are the one travelling, then this is the right option for you.

For other: This is for other people like your family members who do not have the application yet or cannot access the website. You may do the travel registration for them.

Just click on AIR if you are travelling using an airplane or other air transportations and SEA if you are travelling through ship or other sea transportations.

Click ARRIVAL if you are travelling to the Philippines and DEPARTURE if you are travelling outside the Philippines.

You will be asked to input your personal details and travel declaration. After that, you will be able to get your QR code which will also be sent through e-mail.

There is no need to present your QR code upon travelling since the eTravel System is already integrated with the Philippine Immigration, Bureau of Quarantine, Health Department, Tourism Department, Transportation Department and the Bureau of Customs.