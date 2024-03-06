Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE launches unified platform for employment services, aiming to cut processing time to only 5 days

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

Private sectors in Dubai will now be able to process employment services in as fast as five days following the launch of UAE’s new digital work bundle platform, known as the “Employment Package.” This announcement was made by UAE officials at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs in Dubai (GDFRA) Headquarters during a press conference on Wednesday.

“This platform is for employee services, work permits, and health tests. It will help manage the employees working at this company and streamline the procedures,” said H.E. Matar Saeed Al Humairi, Chief Executive of Digital Dubai Government Establishment.

This initiative aims to streamline services for businesses in the private sector. Key highlights of the “Employment Package” include reducing the number of required documents from 16 to just 5, cutting down processing time from 30 to 5 days, minimizing visits to service centers from 7 to 2 times, and implementing a single payment mechanism.

Offering eight types of management services for private sector employees, the platform covers tasks such as cancellations and renewals. Five entities from both federal and local levels will collaborate to streamline procedures and modernize employment processes.

The rollout in Dubai marks the first stage, with plans to expand the initiative across the Emirates. It will be implemented through the “Invest in Dubai” platform and will soon be readily available across UAE online portals.

“It will be on the Dubai platform and will serve as the main platform for all services here in Dubai. It will also be available on other platforms such as Human Resources and will be shared by other entities. We will inform you as soon as it is available across government sites,” said H.E. Khalil Ibrahim Khoori, Undersecretary for Human Resources Affairs.

This new initiative aims to attract more investment and foster a business-friendly environment in the UAE. It is also geared towards supporting the UAE’s journey towards a more digitized economy. In 2023, the UAE welcomed 275,000 newly established companies and ranked among the top 5 countries preferred by expatriates for offering a high quality of life for living and working abroad.

