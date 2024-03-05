Benny Blanco ‘reverses opinion’ on Jollibee following backlash

The netizens slammed record producer Benny Blanco for disrespecting Jollibee through a food review he posted on the social media platform TikTok. One day later, he posted another TikTok titled “Filipino food take 2.”

The second video showed him trying to eat Filipino food from different stores in LA, including a Jollibee crispy chicken sandwich — where he pulled a “reverse card.”

He took two huge bites before proclaiming “Not only is this sandwich so good, I completely reverse my opinion of how it sucked. You could go there just for this.”

Despite his positive feedback on the second video, the previous video had already made a mark on the netizens, especially the Filipinos.

“Jollibee is metaphorically the symbol of joy, childhood, homeland, and hope of every living Filipino. Too late, the damage is done,” a user commented.

Jollibee is a local food chain in the Philippines and has already expanded to different locations in the US. Jollibee is known for its fried chicken also known as Chicken Joy, as well as the Filipino-style spaghetti.

Under the comment section of the second video, someone said “He knew he needed to redeem himself.”

Recalling the first video, one comment under it that most users resonated with was “Benny your literal review about Jollibee is my literal review of you,” which gained 90,000 likes as of this writing.

See the video here: