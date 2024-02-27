Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

ChoirFest Middle East is back!

The Dubai Vocal Ensemble (aka Christian Voices Chorale), an all-Filipino Choir based in St. Mary’s Church, won two major awards at the Choir of the Year Middle East 2024, which was held at Gems Wellington last February 24, 2024.

The choir won the “Best Single Performance” for the rendition of Jubilate Deo (Mark Agpasa). And ultimately, winning the Choir of the Year Middle East 2024 under the baton of Musical Director, Alvin Mangoma.

The annual Choir of the Year competition, presented by The Fridge ME, honors the talent, drive, and creativity of choirs across Junior and Senior categories. This year, ChoirFest ME returned in January & February 2024 and they have expanded the festival into all seven Emirates, opening up to choirs from across the country.

This is the third win of Dubai Vocal Ensemble as they bagged the title of being the Choir of the Year- Middle East last 2013 and 2015 as well.

