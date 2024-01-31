O! Millionaire Episode 89: The Biggest Grand Prize on Earth for the Greenest Tomorrow

The O! Millionaire Grand Prize has officially reached 94 million dirhams on its 89th episode, which aired last January 25, 2024. The Grand Prize is even bigger if it is Doubled. For the final Live Draw of the month, thousands of participants globally joined the greenest draw on earth. Green Certificates, which serve as the entry to the Grand and Raffle Draws, are a direct contribution to the first-ever self-sustaining green sanctuary called Oasis Park, which has O! Millionaire as its primary sponsor. Oasis Park has started its afforestation efforts in India and is set to continue transforming all desert regions around the world into thriving forests.

Who is the Rightful Owner of the Earth?

The weekly Oasis Park feature focused on answering the question: “Who is the rightful owner of the Earth?” D. Saravanan, a dedicated environmental steward, uncovered the profound truth that the Earth belongs not to the present generation but to those yet to come. As a farmer’s son from Tamil Nadu, India, he witnessed the gradual loss of trees and drying lands in his village.

In response, Saravanan initiated a remarkable journey in 1994, planting indigenous tree species over 30 years to transform a vast desert into the flourishing green sanctuary known as “Aranya.” Covering 100 acres, this forest stands as a testament to Saravanan’s belief that the Earth’s rightful owners are the future generations who will inherit its legacy. Oasis Park seeks to become the new-generation Aranya, with its visions aligned to the purpose of saving the planet.

The Seven Winning Numbers for Episode 89

The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw is a multi-platform draw that offers exciting prizes to participants on a weekly basis. It is the greenest draw on Earth, aiming to improve lives and make dreams come true for winners, all while creating Oasis Park – a state-of-the-art greener reality where millions of trees are expected to thrive, one per purchase of the Green Certificate. The Live Draw takes place every Thursday at 8 PM in the local United Arab Emirates time zone (GST) and offers a thrilling experience, with actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello as the host. It has become a big hit among participants, attracting people from all walks of life due to an excellent opportunity to participate in a global Green Initiative while standing a chance to their best lives.

The draw, held on January 25, 2024 and broadcasted on both Facebook and YouTube, revealed the winning combination of numbers—14, 17, 19, 21, 26, 32, and 38— which holds the key to exciting prizes. Matching all seven numbers could lead to the Grand Prize worth 94 million dirhams, while the Green Certificate ID YSVD PURD is set to receive the Raffle Prize worth AED 100,000.

O! Millionaire also promotes the Double and Secure the Grand Prize features. Those who opt for these options upon checkout not only get a chance at the Grand Prize but also secure it entirely for themselves, as well as bring home twice as much as the winning amount.

Matching just 3 out of the 7 numbers ensures a prize, and winners can conveniently check their winnings at https://omillionaire.com/wallet. With the Grand Prize approaching 100 million dirhams, O! Millionaire continues to provide increasing opportunities for individuals to pursue a brighter future and fulfill their dreams.

About the Live Draw

The #OMillionaire Green Draw is known for providing its winners with life-changing experiences. It’s incredible to see how these prizes transform the lives of participants, giving them a chance to pursue their dreams and live the life they have always wanted. Although no one has won the Grand Prize yet, there have been numerous winners who matched six out of seven numbers. Every week, the Raffle Draw also guarantees one Green Certificate holder a prize of AED 100,000. Testimonies can be seen at the O! Millionaire YouTube channel as well.

Transparency lies at the heart of O! Millionaire’s ethos. O! Millionaire understands the importance of transparency in this pursuit, and it goes to great lengths to ensure that the draws are conducted fairly. The public can watch the quality-checking process here.