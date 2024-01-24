Latest NewsFoodGlobalNewsTFT NewsUAE News

‘Wok’ the talk: Chinese dishes that Filipinos can’t get enough of

Chinese cuisine has somehow been engraved in the hearts and palates of Filipinos. Whenever deciding where to eat, one of the first things that comes to mind is “Chinese restaurant.”

The fusion of rich Chinese flavors with local preferences has contributed to the rise of well-loved dishes that are seamlessly integrated into the Filipino culinary landscape. Here, we explore some of these Chinese culinary delights that have become favorites among Filipinos.

SIU MAI (SIOMAI)

iStock 1404050708

Eating at a Chinese restaurant is never complete without ordering siomai with its burst of savory goodness wrapped in delicate perfection. This bite-sized delight is filled with a delectable blend of minced meat, shrimp, and aromatic seasonings, serves as a delicious introduction to the diverse flavors of Chinese cuisine.

BAOZI (SIOPAO)

iStock 178459646

Siopao is definitely one of the favorite go-to meriendas of Filipinos with its fluffy, steamed bun, filled with flavorful combinations of meat. Every bite of the Siopao fills your hunger and replaces it with comfort.

PANCIT

iStock 1399315827

The pancit remains a staple dish in every Filipino celebrations especially on birthdays. But did you know that the pancit we know and love today were influenced by Chinese traders who came to the Philippines during the pre-Hispanic times? The pancit is actually the Filipino version of Chow Mein.

FRIED SPRING ROLLS (LUMPIA)

iStock 463350317

Definitely the crowd’s favorite, the lumpia has become a staple side dish in most Filipino celebrations. They are made with paper-thin lumpia wrappers, filled with a savory mixture of ground meat, cabbage, other vegetables, and you can even add cheese. The lumpia is then rolled into perfection, fried with love, and paired with a sweet chili dipping sauce.

Reading about food made you hungry, didn’t it? If you’re craving for Chinese food, you can check out Chinese Star Restaurant located in Al Ghurair Centre, Deira, Dubai.

