South Korea to launch Hallyu Visa: Explore Iconic K-Drama Locations

South Korea will be launching the Hallyu Visa or K-culture training visa which allows foreigners who are planning to work in industries like music, art, literature, sports, and entertainment, to stay in the country for up to two years. Further details have not yet been disclosed but announcements are expected by the second half of 2024.

Hallyu, is a Hangul term that translates to “Korean Wave,” it signifies the immense global popularity of the South Korean cultural economy through Korean pop (Kpop), Korean dramas (Kdramas), and other creative mediums.

If you’re into K-Culture, South Korea is definitely the place to go for a quick vacation. Here are some of the iconic locations in South Korea as seen in Korean dramas:

NAMSAN TOWER

Namsan Tower, also known as N Seoul Tower, holds a special place in the hearts of filmmakers, featuring prominently in a range of Korean dramas from “Boys Over Flowers” (2009) to “King the Land” (2023).

It is definitely a must-visit spot for locals and tourist alike as it is where you can get the best panoramic vies of the city. The tower’s enduring popularity reflects its significance not only as a tourist spot but also as a symbol intricately woven into the fabric of Korean cultural narratives.

This landmark, located on Namsan Mountain, serves as both a communication tower and an observation deck. The tower has been featured in numerous Korean dramas and films, making it a popular and recognizable symbol in the Korean entertainment industry.

Baekje Cultural Land – Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

If you still haven’t gotten over Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, then it’s about time you reminisce those memories by visiting the place where one of the iconic scenes in the drama was filmed.

Baekje Cultural Land is the largest historic theme park in South Korea. It is open from Tuesday to Sunday and operates all year round. To get the ultimate Korean experience, there are also rental shops for the traditional clothing of Koreans also known as Hanbok.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the drama or simply seeking a unique cultural adventure, Baekje Cultural Land promises a captivating journey through time, blending the allure of Korean history with the enchantment of “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo.

DANBAM (now Undukjib)

Stepping directly out of the captivating world of “Itaewon Class” (2020), the renowned vibrant eatery once known as Seoul Bam or Danbam is now under Undukjib, a gopchang (tripe) restaurant that has etched its mark in the hearts of fans and food enthusiasts alike.

Undukjib, with its unique focus on gopchang delicacies, seamlessly continues the legacy of the iconic eatery, offering not just a culinary experience but also a nostalgic journey through the compelling storyline of “Itaewon Class.”

Gyeongbokgung Palace

In the second episode of Guardian: The Lonely and Great God or Goblin (2016), Kim Shin played by Gong Yoo andun-tak played by Kim Go Eun passed by Gyeongbokgung Palace from Quebec.

Hansung Apartments – Fight for My Way

The iconic stairs of the apartment were the four friends in “Fight For My Way” lived can be found in Busan. Visit the spot and relive the cute scenes of Ko Dong-Man (Park Seo Joon) and Choi Ae-ra (Kim Ji-won).