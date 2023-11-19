UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza schools

According to a report released by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has strongly condemned and expressed its disapproval of the Israeli airstrikes on Al Fakhoura School, administered by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and Tal Al-Zaatar School, along with the inhumane attacks on schools and hospitals in the Gaza Strip. The UAE categorically rejects the targeting of organizations and civilian facilities in the region.

In a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the UAE underscored the utmost importance of prioritizing the preservation of civilian lives and ensuring the full protection of organizations and civilian facilities. The immediate goal is to facilitate the swift, secure, sustainable, and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian, relief, and medical aid to the Palestinian population.

The Ministry emphasized the immediate necessity for a ceasefire to prevent further loss of life, reiterating the significance of safeguarding civilians and civilian institutions in accordance with international law, including established international treaties. The UAE called for measures to ensure that these entities are not targeted during conflicts.

Additionally, the UAE urged the international community to intensify efforts to de-escalate the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The country emphasized the need to advance comprehensive and just peace initiatives, emphasizing adherence to international law and treaties. The UAE called on the global community to work collectively to avoid exacerbating the current situation in the region and to actively contribute to achieving lasting peace.