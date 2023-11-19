Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza schools

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago

According to a report released by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has strongly condemned and expressed its disapproval of the Israeli airstrikes on Al Fakhoura School, administered by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and Tal Al-Zaatar School, along with the inhumane attacks on schools and hospitals in the Gaza Strip. The UAE categorically rejects the targeting of organizations and civilian facilities in the region.

In a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the UAE underscored the utmost importance of prioritizing the preservation of civilian lives and ensuring the full protection of organizations and civilian facilities. The immediate goal is to facilitate the swift, secure, sustainable, and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian, relief, and medical aid to the Palestinian population.

The Ministry emphasized the immediate necessity for a ceasefire to prevent further loss of life, reiterating the significance of safeguarding civilians and civilian institutions in accordance with international law, including established international treaties. The UAE called for measures to ensure that these entities are not targeted during conflicts.

Additionally, the UAE urged the international community to intensify efforts to de-escalate the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The country emphasized the need to advance comprehensive and just peace initiatives, emphasizing adherence to international law and treaties. The UAE called on the global community to work collectively to avoid exacerbating the current situation in the region and to actively contribute to achieving lasting peace.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1090730392

Abu Dhabi Court orders man to return Dhs700,000 and imposes Dhs50,000 fine for refusing to repay debt

4 hours ago
UAE Minister

UAE commits to 200,000 new jobs and a sustainable future, aiming for net zero by 2050

5 hours ago
Screenshot 2023 11 19 at 10.54.34 AM

Rescue Operation saves stranded puppy from sewer pipe in Texas

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 19T100312.558

Dubai renames, restructures several bus routes to streamline mobility

7 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button