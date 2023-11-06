UAE strongly condemns Israeli Minister’s threat to use nuclear weapon on Gaza Strip

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a strong condemnation of the alarming statements made by Israeli Minister of Heritage Amihai Eliyahu, in which he suggested the use of a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip. These remarks have been labeled as disgraceful and entirely unacceptable by the UAE.

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has emphasized that these statements not only violate international law but also incite serious breaches of International Humanitarian Law, including potential war crimes. Furthermore, they raise significant concerns about the possibility of genocide.

In a statement, the MoFA expressed the UAE’s unequivocal rejection of the threat to employ nuclear weapons. The UAE has underlined the paramount importance of safeguarding the lives of civilians and ensuring they receive essential humanitarian aid.

The Ministry reiterated the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life, emphasizing the protection of civilians in accordance with international law and treaties. It also called for measures to prevent civilian targeting during conflicts.

The UAE has called upon the international community to intensify efforts to de-escalate the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and to promote comprehensive and equitable peace initiatives. The goal is to avert the region from descending into heightened violence, tension, and instability.