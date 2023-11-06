Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE strongly condemns Israeli Minister’s threat to use nuclear weapon on Gaza Strip

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 8 hours ago

Photo courtesy: Hamad Al Kaabi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a strong condemnation of the alarming statements made by Israeli Minister of Heritage Amihai Eliyahu, in which he suggested the use of a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip. These remarks have been labeled as disgraceful and entirely unacceptable by the UAE.

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has emphasized that these statements not only violate international law but also incite serious breaches of International Humanitarian Law, including potential war crimes. Furthermore, they raise significant concerns about the possibility of genocide.

In a statement, the MoFA expressed the UAE’s unequivocal rejection of the threat to employ nuclear weapons. The UAE has underlined the paramount importance of safeguarding the lives of civilians and ensuring they receive essential humanitarian aid.

The Ministry reiterated the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life, emphasizing the protection of civilians in accordance with international law and treaties. It also called for measures to prevent civilian targeting during conflicts.

The UAE has called upon the international community to intensify efforts to de-escalate the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and to promote comprehensive and equitable peace initiatives. The goal is to avert the region from descending into heightened violence, tension, and instability.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 8 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 11 06T175903.856

How often should you shower? Here’s what experts say

7 hours ago
TFT News miss international 2023

Miss International pageant reveals Top 20 delegate rankings for transparency

8 hours ago
TFT News KANTO UNO DUBAI

Experience the best of Filipino culture at Kanto Uno: A hidden gem in Bur Dubai

8 hours ago
iStock 1054758872 1

Villar pushes for compulsory insurance for journalists in the Philippines

9 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button