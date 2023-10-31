Angel on Earth: Filipina caregiver saves Israeli employer’s life by giving savings to Hamas militant

In an act of immense bravery, a Filipina caregiver emerged as an angel on Earth, safeguarding her Israeli employer from the attacks of Hamas militants in their Israeli community on October 7.

According to media reports, Carmilla Figueras Jesalva, a 31-year-old Filipina former based in Dubai, recounted how she averted a potentially fatal situation by offering her savings to a Hamas gunman, thereby saving the lives of both her 94-year-old Israeli employer, Nitza Hefetz, and herself.

Jesalva detailed the harrowing experience, stating that they sought refuge in the safe room of their house when the alarm sounded at 6:30 AM in Kibbutz Nirim on that fateful day. As gunshots echoed, Jesalva prepared for an imminent assault while also hearing men ransacking the house.

Holding the door shut as it lacked a lock, Jesalva comforted Hefetz as they hid. However, at noon, their refuge was breached as a Hamas gunman entered the room.

Initially demanding money, the intruder rummaged through their belongings in search of valuables. Acting quickly, Jesalva offered 1,500 shekels (approximately Dh1,300) meant for her return flight to Manila.

To her surprise, the militant accepted the money, spared their lives, and left.

Hours passed before Israeli soldiers rescued them around 3:30 PM. During the ordeal, Hefetz, under Jesalva’s care, remained in a confused state, requiring the caregiver’s continuous efforts to maintain her calm and silence as they awaited help.

Amid the wait for rescue, Jesalva, fearing she might not see her six-year-old son again, messaged her mother in the Philippines, requesting a picture of him. She wished for it to be the last image she’d view.

According to reports, Jesalva and Hefetz now reside at the Nofim Tower care home in Jerusalem, receiving ongoing trauma support.