Huawei Watch Ultimate Design arrives in UAE, setting a New Standard for Luxury Smartwatches

The smartwatch masterpiece that combines exquisite craftsmanship and cutting-edge features, the HUAWEI WATCH ULTIMATE DESIGN is now available in the UAE. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the new uber-luxury smartwatch from Huawei sets a new gold standard for wearables. Made from premium materials for those who are unwilling to settle for the ordinary, its grandeur is replete with an 18K gold case and a sapphire crystal display. This one of a kind watch comes under Huawei’s Fashion Forward brand proposition, taking the wearables in a design-focused direction where top-of-the-line design is incorporated with innovative technology.

The HUAWEI WATCH ULTIMATE DESIGN is compatible with Huawei devices as well as Android and iOS devices. It is available in the UAE starting October 13th at a price of 10,999AED from Huawei’s online platforms as well as certified retailers. HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Design customers can enjoy 2 years of exclusive Platinum Service, which includes Huawei Care+ service, 2 refresh services, free on-site pick-up service, and free spare unit service. They can also access the exclusive service center and VIP hotline services.

The Extraordinary Master of Excellence

The HUAWEI WATCH ULTIMATE DESIGN is a design masterpiece with sailboat-inspired aesthetics. The watch body is made out of Zirconium-based Liquid, a material extremely strong and wear and corrosion resistant and also the hardest light alloy currently available. The watch bezel is inlaid with six segments of 18K gold bars, forming a rudder-like ring with the black nanocrystal ceramic complementing the gold. The six-segment gold bars follow the golden ratio, creating a harmonious and balanced aesthetic. The ornate characters on the bezel are laser engraved first; gold is then added using vacuum ion plating.

The brilliant AMOLED display of the watch is protected by fully laminated and wear-resistant high-strength sapphire glass. The rotating crown of the watch uses a diamond-cut engraving process to create a 3D trapezoidal pattern on the gold ring. This helps create a striking appearance and a practical design. The outer portion of the lower right function button is also made of gold titanium alloy to seamlessly match the rest of the device.

The Three-Compartment Chain Strap is finished using real gold physical vapour deposition, a 17-step surface treatment, and fine hand polishing. The result is a stunning black and gold two-tone chain strap with a full three-dimensional aesthetic.

Personalized For Your Wrist With Adjustable Strap

The HUAWEI WATCH ULTIMATE DESIGN comes with an easily adjustable and lightweight strap. Its butterfly clasp mechanism features 12 grids for precise adjustment to fit your wrist. This means you can always wear the smartwatch snugly, even if your wrist circumference changes. For greater personalisation, the smartwatch also comes with its very own exclusive watch dial with a gold world map and a module that displays real-time heart rate. But users can always select from over 25,000 watch faces available on the official HUAWEI Watch Face store.

Cutting Edge Technology and Performance

Besides the luxurious design, the HUAWEI WATCH ULTIMATE DESIGN is also packed with a suite of advanced health and fitness features. Powered by TruSeenTM 5.0+, the watch allows users to monitor various aspects of their health, from cardiovascular to SpO 2 levels[1].

It offers 24 different professional sports modes, as well as an Expedition Mode that lets you explore the world with confidence. Thanks to Precision Dual-Frequency Five-System GNSS, you can navigate over land or sea with precise positioning. If you are feeling adventurous, the watch also meets ISO 22810 water resistance standard and EN13319 diving equipment standard tests, allowing you to dive up to 100 meters deep. The HUAWEI WATCH ULTIMATE DESIGN also supports up to 2 weeks of battery life and charges up in only 10 minutes[2].

This watch is a statement piece for those who dare to pursue luxury and showcase their fine tastes. A truly extraordinary smartwatch that is both stylish and packed with smarts, turning heads everywhere you go.

[1] The product is not a medical device, and should not be used to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All data and measurements should be used for personal reference only. This feature is only supported in certain countries/regions.

[2] Based on results from Huawei lab tests. Actual usage may vary depending on discrepancies between different models, usage habits, and environmental factors.