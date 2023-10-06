Lulu Hypermarket launches annual Filipino festival ‘Pinoy Pride 2023’

LuLu Hypermarket has announced the launch of its annual Filipino festival, “Pinoy Pride 2023,” highlighting the renowned food products of the Philippines. The week-long festival which will run from October 6th to 11th, will feature an extensive selection of Filipino food products from fresh produce to grocery imported directly from the Philippines, available at special prices across all LuLu Hypermarket outlets in the UAE.

Among the notable brands available are Lucky Me, Century, Datu Puti, Del Monte, Ding Dong, Laura, Jack N Jill, Jufran, Ligo, Lily’s, Mama Sita’s, M. Y. San, Pinoy’s Gold, UFC, and numerous others. A wide range of agricultural produce from the Philippines is on offer, including langsat, curly parsley, white onion, garlic, Philippine mango, papaya, rambutan, pineapple, banana and more. Filipino favorites like milkfish and dried fish are also available during the festival.

The hypermarket’s chefs will prepare authentic Filipino dishes throughout the festival, including Beef Sisig, Pancit Palabok, Fish with Tausi sauce, and Chicken Embutido. Additionally, UBE Cake, cheese buns, and Spanish bread are available at attractive prices.

The festival was officially inaugurated at LuLu Hypermarket in Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi, by Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, the Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the United Arab Emirates, in the presence of LuLu officials.

During his address at the inaugural ceremony, Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the UAE, said, “Today, as we inaugurate the Filipino Food Festival in Lulu Hypermarkets, we are proud to share with our friends in the UAE a slice of Philippine culture through our food. Food is vital to all cultures but Filipinos have a unique way of seeing food as a way to celebrate life, through fiestas, an expression of gratitude to the heavens marked by sharing of wonderful delicious food amongst friends and family. We thank Lulu Hypermarkets for helping bring to the UAE a diverse range of products that Filipinos love, for sharing with Emiratis and all the 200 plus nationalities. This is another way where Filipinos blend harmoniously with other communities in the UAE, a bright thread in the colourful multicultural fabric of UAE society.”

Saifee Rupawala, Chief Executive Officer of LuLu Group, stated, “We have always been committed to bringing high-quality products from the Philippines. This festival serves as evidence that the Filipino community loves the authentic flavors and delicious food selection that LuLu offers. We are thankful for the tremendous efforts of our own food sourcing office in the Philippines, which contributes significantly to our success in ensuring a consistent supply at the most affordable prices for our shoppers. We deeply appreciate the trust bestowed upon us by the Philippines.”

LuLu Hypermarket has strengthened its position as the preferred shopping destination in the UAE by consistently offering high-quality products from around the world at competitive prices.