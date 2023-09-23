Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Rescued OFWs in Myanmar subjected to electrocution, forced to do scam work

Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) were saved from human trafficking in Myanmar having endured horrifying conditions, including electrocution, chaining, and forced involvement in scam operations.

In a report from GMA’s 24 Oras, the victims were initially promised positions as call center agents but instead exploited by their recruiters.

The spouses revealed that they were coerced into working as scammers, offering them the potential to earn over P50,000 monthly, commissions included.

The victims were transported via a perilous route: a boat journey from Zamboanga to Malaysia, followed by passage to Thailand, and yet another boat trip to Myanmar.

According to one of the victim’s wife, her husband questioned why he had to take a boat to Thailand, and was surprised to find a van waiting for them upon arrival. She affirmed that their recruiters were scammers who, once individuals invested their entire savings, would never return the money. Instead, it would go straight into the pockets of the company.

The victims endured a cycle of harassment whenever they failed to meet their scam quota, spending 40 days confined in a “penalty room and black room.”

Another victim’s spouse recounted that they were subjected to electric shocks before being given two pieces of bread and mineral water for sustenance.

For these survivors, the only escape was through the payment of blood money.

Although they sought assistance from the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), they were unable to secure any ransom support.

For its part, IACAT urged the families to provide the full details via email to initiate an investigation.

Undersecretary Nicholas Ty emphasized that human traffickers entice victims with lucrative salaries, exploiting the desperation of those seeking to escape poverty.

Moreover, he noted the confiscation of passports upon arrival in foreign countries as a red flag for human trafficking, along with any abuse suffered by the victims when they fail to meet certain quotas or express a desire to leave.

