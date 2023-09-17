Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

LRT-2, MRT-3, PNR offer free rides until September 20

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Courtesy of: Light Rail Transit Authority - LRT2

In celebration of the Peñafrancia Festival and the 123rd Philippine Civil Service anniversary, several railway lines in Metro Manila and the Bicol Region are extending complimentary rides until Wednesday.

The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) and Department of Transportation jointly announced this “libreng sakay” initiative on Friday, encompassing the LRT-2 and MRT-3 lines in the National Capital Region.

To avail of the free rides, passengers are simply required to present their government-issued ID, as stated by LRTA-LRT2.

The complimentary rides are accessible during the morning peak hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and again in the late afternoon to early evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This applies to both LRT-2 and MRT-3.

As for the LRT-1 and the Philippine National Railway lines in NCR, they are yet to release an official statement regarding this matter.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

