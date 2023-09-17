LRT-2, MRT-3, PNR offer free rides until September 20

In celebration of the Peñafrancia Festival and the 123rd Philippine Civil Service anniversary, several railway lines in Metro Manila and the Bicol Region are extending complimentary rides until Wednesday.

The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) and Department of Transportation jointly announced this “libreng sakay” initiative on Friday, encompassing the LRT-2 and MRT-3 lines in the National Capital Region.

To avail of the free rides, passengers are simply required to present their government-issued ID, as stated by LRTA-LRT2.

The complimentary rides are accessible during the morning peak hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and again in the late afternoon to early evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This applies to both LRT-2 and MRT-3.

As for the LRT-1 and the Philippine National Railway lines in NCR, they are yet to release an official statement regarding this matter.